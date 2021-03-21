Oregon Tech Basketball is back, Owls split Saturday games

On Saturday, Oregon Tech Basketball continued its return to play with an 89-68 win for the men and a 68-57 loss for the women.

For the first weekend in a long time, the oregon tech basketball programs were back on danny miles court competing in real games.

A limited number of fans were able to attend to cheer on the owls for the first time in over a year.

Bushnell university was the first opponentproving to bring some excitement in both the men's and women's games.

Yesterday was an overtime win for the owls but todaythe shots just weren't falling for the owls.

One constant was abby kreiser, who finished saturday's contest as th owls' leading scorer with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Nothing out of the ordinary for a women's basketball game at oregon techas if a return to normalcy was on the horizon.

Scott meredith: it gives us a sense our lives are getting back to normal and we just missed the team camaraderie and the competition, we really missed that.

Ultimatelythe beacons took the win today with oregon tech only shooting 27 percent from the floor as they fell to bushnell university 68-57.

It's always great to win games, but with no postseason set up in the shortened spring seasonthe focus for the owls women's team is more on fine tuning their team ahead of next season.

Meredith: we're only going to graduate one senior so we'll have 11 people back.

We just want to establish some confidence and really use this as a spring board going into our next full season.

Just after the women's game, the o-i-t men's team grinded out a close one yesterday and decided they'd rather win big today.

The hustlin' owls were scoring at will while the beacons couldn't get one to fallo-i-t scoring the first 13 points of the game.

For seniors like scotty burgeit meant the world to them to finally be back playing basketball.

Scotty burge: lot of emotions.

Probably every emotion out there but now it's kind of just excitement and fulfillment and just being able to enjoy this with the group of guys we have.

A blow out win to wrap up the weekend was a good note to start the shortened season withespecially after all the uncertainty of ever having a season.

Scotty burge: it's definitely exciting to get back on the court and pick things back up again because like you said we didn't know what was going to happen.

We were just taking it day by day and hopefully things would turn out in our favor.

Luckily, they have.

Good start, 2-0 to our league schedule so it's been good.

