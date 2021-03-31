Final night of Girls' Region Title games

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - Headed into Tuesday night, there were only a handful of KHSAA Girls' Sweet Sixteen spots left to be earned. For local teams, the 8th and 10th Region championship were on the line. Anderson County taking on Spencer County in the 8th Region plus Montgomery County taking on Bishop Brossart in the 10th Region Championship.

Best three-point shooter."

8th region title game.

Anderson county versus spencer county.

Amiya jenkins drives...avoids the defender and scores.

She had 11 points for anderson.

Jenkins again...this time from deep.

Bottoms. anderson county pouring it on.

They led 40 to 8 at one point... jenkins drives...kicks to rachel satterly in the corner.

Rattles home.

She dropped a team- high 13.

Anderson was one of the few teams who played a game at the sweet 16 last season...they 're headed back.

They beat spencer county 53 to 23.

They are your back to back 8th region champs.

10th region final.

Bishop brossart versus montgomery county.

Three words...marie...kief er...baller.

Kiefer at the top of the key...bottoms. she had 22 points, 11 rebounds, 7 blocks for bishop brossart.

This time she gets the nice pass to the post...scores easily.

All part of a 13-2 run for the lady stangs to start the 3rd.

Moco...not going away.

Emily williams from the corner for three.

Shae harris drives right at kiefer.

She blocks it.

No foul call.

Coach high not happy...he's t'd up.

Harris coming down again...gets that last one back.

Keifer called for the foul...and one.

Harris had 11 points, 10 rebounds.

Bishop brossart just too much.

They beat montgomery county 61 to 47.

They are your 10th region champs.