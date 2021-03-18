'Earn One More', Benton Lady Cardinals prepare for Final 4

Basketball team finds themselves making another deep run in the post season... kq2's danielle soxy brings us more from the southside..on how this group has made it this far..

<<<(danielle sachse reporting) (nat.

Sound: cheering)sot: peyton anderson, sophomore "just the idea of being the underdog is it for us.

Just the fact that everyone bets on the other team to win.

And it just means a lot for us to work hard and win one more game."earn one more...(nat sound: cheering)that's the been the motto all post-season long for the benton lady cardinals...sot: kianna herrera, junior "michaels always says earn one more.

He's said that after every single game and when we hear that we know it's time to win the game."sot: chris michaels, head girls basketball coach "we started our season with what we break down...pay the rent.

Up until districts, districts started and we as a coaching staff decided that we needed to challenge them even more.

Don't just do what you can do and pay what you can, you really need to have a goal and we started breaking it down to, earn one more."

Earning one more was challenged in the district title game... benton went into maryville as the underdogs, and walked out with their sixth district championship in eight years..sot: anderson, sophomore "i mean, i feel like that was really the turning point for us."sot: herrera, junior "going into maryville we knew that was going to be a tough one and we knew that we were definitley seen as a team that wasn't going to win.

When we went into that game, we knew that had to be the turning point, to show everyone that we were the team that deserved to be there and win that championship and go to the final four and that's what we did."and two games later, benton found themselves in an overtime matchup at home, with a chance to go to the final four...sot: kelsey johnson, sophomore "i knew we had a good chance, we just had to come in and work hard."sot: jaida cox, junior "sometimes we get down on ourselves but we always know we have people on our team that can pick us back up and they have always told us that we've been able to do it and we've just came in with that mindset and knew that we could do it and now we've made it here."(nat.

Sound: cheering.)earning one more...but for this team, they earned themselves two more... sot: michaels, head girls basketball coach "our motto right now going into the final four is just enjoy it.

Right?

Go down there and no one in the state expected us to be there anyways so lets's just go down there and see what can happen and shock some people and go do what we knew what we can do the whole time."

Reporting in st.

Jospeh, danielle sachse kq2 news> the lady cardinals will travel to springfield this weekend as the play in the class four state semifinal ... boonville is the opponent for benton and the game is on friday night at eight-pm at missouri state.

