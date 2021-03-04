News 25 Student Athlete of the Week: West Harrison’s Luke Holland

It may be over five months until high school football returns to the Coast, but there’s never an off-season for WXXV Student Athlete of the Week Luke Holland.

it may be over five months until high school football returns, on the gulf coast... but there's never an off-season... for w-x-x-v student-athlete of the week luke holland. this west harrison junior approaches life as a competitor... making him not only an elite player... but also an accomplished student as well. luke holland, west harrison football linebacker jr.: "i love hitting people.

I just love the- excitement and the- adrenaline you get from the - game."

- at just four years old, in his- own backyard... luke holland- fell in love with the rush- younger than most... hoping to- one day follow in his uncle's - footsteps... by playing at- mississippi college.- his heart has always belonged t- the game... and that passion- doesn't stop off the field... a- a 4.0 student... with a 30 on - his a-c-t.- quincy patrick, west harrison - head football coach: "you don't get this often.

- teachers call and tell you good- things about students and they- call with good things about - luke."

Luke holland, west harrison - football linebacker - jr.: "i like to compete.

In the - classroom, on the field.

My - parents are a big part of it.

- they really push me to do - my best all the time."

After getting the head coaching- job at west harrison in - 20-18, patrick was in search of- a leader for his squad.

That- role- fell squarely on holland's- shoulders.- quincy patrick, west harrison - head football coach: "you're talking about - changing a program as a coach,- he's the type of kid you train - program or kid with.- he's first one back here, last- one to leave."

Luke holland, west harrison football- linebacker - jr.: "i want to pu - - - all that hard work into play an- i want to be the best guy on th- field that i can be for my- team.

At the end of the day, i- just want to beat the guy in- front of me."

Grace boyles, news 25: "at 5'9, holland is considered undersize- for a college - linebacker, however, he's been- able to make up for his size on- the field with his- competiveness and heart, as wel- - - - as being a student of the game.- quincy patrick, west harrison - head football coach: "watching film.

- listening to his coach.

- everything his coach tells him- to do, he does it.

He callls- you,- he texts you 'coach, this is- happening' and sometimes it's - like 'luke, i'm still asleep,'- but it's worth it."

Luke holland, west harrison - football linebacker - jr.: "you just gotta have more- heart than anyone else on the - field.

That's really it.

It's - not all about size.

Size- does play a factor, but you kno- if you have more heart than a - bigger guy than you,- then you might win that battle- - sometimes."

Following his love for math and designing things,- the - junior is looking to major in - either engineering or - architecture in college.

No - matter what holland's future- may hold, patrick knows one - thing for sure.

- quincy patrick, west harrison - head football coach: "he's just good.

He's a good - kid, good player, a good person- and the preson thing is the - thing i'm most proud- of.

He's a good person."

