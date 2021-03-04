Gov. Andrew Cuomo Breaks Silence On Sexual Assault Allegations, Asks New Yorkers To Hold Judgement
Andrew Cuomo broke his silence Wednesday on the sexual assault allegations against him while asking New Yorkers to hold their judgement until they have all the facts; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.