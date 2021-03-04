Gov. Andrew Cuomo Breaks Silence On Sexual Assault Allegations, Asks New Yorkers To Hold Judgement

Gov.
Andrew Cuomo broke his silence Wednesday on the sexual assault allegations against him while asking New Yorkers to hold their judgement until they have all the facts; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
In a press conference Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo claimed he never touched anyone inappropriately and apologized repeatedly. He..
Gov. Andrew Cuomo needs to step aside immediately pending an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment in the workplace...