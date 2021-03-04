Last Chance U Basketball Season 1 - Official Trailer - Netflix

Last Chance U Basketball Season 1 - Official Trailer - Netflix - From Greg Whiteley (Cheer) and the team behind Emmy-winning Last Chance U comes LAST CHANCE U: BASKETBALL, an honest, gritty look inside the world of community college basketball.

Led by passionate head coach John Mosley, the East Los Angeles College Huskies (ELAC) team is made up of former D1 recruits and powerhouse athletes hustling to prove themselves for a last chance to fulfill their dreams of playing at the next level.

The team is tested as the players battle adversity, inner demons, and emotions on and off the court.

Music: D Smoke - Last Chance U