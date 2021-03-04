MINI Cooper Hamburg

Anyone approaching Hamburg from the south will immediately be traveling along historic paths.

The route leads over the almost 500-meter-long steel bridge of June 17, which runs parallel to the Old Elbe Bridge, opened by Kaiser Wilhelm II in 1899.

There, the MINI Cooper SE glides almost silently towards the city.

Past the spacious wholesale market halls, where traders stock up on fresh fruit and vegetables early in the morning to supply the markets.

Among them the Isemarkt, a Hamburg institution, 600 meters long and sheltered from the rain under a subway viaduct, one of the most beautiful weekly markets in Germany.