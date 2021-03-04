The Girl On The Train Movie - Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, Hiten Patel

The Girl On The Train Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A bright city, a dull morning and a curious girl on the train.

When a voyeuristic divorcee fixates on the lives of a perfect couple from afar, she soon gets embroiled in a murder mystery that unfolds revealing truths about her own life.

Get on board a thrilling experience with Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary.

Catch Ribhu Dasgupta's The Girl On The Train on 26th February, only on Netflix.

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller Directed by: Ribhu Dasgupta Starring: Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, Hiten Patel