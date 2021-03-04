Myanmar protesters undeterred after bloodiest day

Police in Myanmar broke up demonstrations in several places with tear gas and gunfire on Thursday as protesters took to the streets again undeterred by the rising death toll.
Lucy Fielder reports.
Protesters return to streets as thousands attend funeral for 19-year-old woman killed in bloodiest day since coup.
Security forces in Myanmar escalated their crackdown on protests against last month’s military coup, with at least 38 people..