Myanmar coup: Deadliest day, 114 killed

Myanmar security forces killed over 100 protesters in a brutal military crackdown on Mar 28, reported CNN citing Myanmar Now.

In this incident a 13 year old girl shot in her house.

Despite this, demonstrators continue to come out on streets against the coup.

Bloodshed witnessed in 44 towns and cities across the country.

The United Nations general secretary Antonio Guterres and the UN office spoke out against the violence.

UN office in Myanmar said it "is horrified by the needles loss of life today with reports of dozens of people shot dead by the military".