How to Cope When You’re Feeling Burned Out From the Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has stretched on for nearly a year now and many of us are understandably burned out.

.

Here are seven pieces of advice from experts on how to deal with the pandemic-caused fatigue.

1.

Pinpoint the root of what is causing your feeling of burnout and directly address it.

.

2.

Incorporate more feel-good experiences into your life; however big or small.

.

3.

Shake things up by changing some aspects of your daily routine.

.

4.

Remind yourself that the pandemic is temporary by making plans for your pandemic-free future.

5.

Give yourself plenty of time for physical, mental, social and emotional rest.

.

6.

Reintroduce some of your favorite childhood activities.

.

7.

Set up an appointment with a mental health professional