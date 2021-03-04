How to Cope When You’re Feeling Burned Out From the Pandemic
How to Cope When You’re Feeling Burned Out From the Pandemic

How to Cope When You’re Feeling Burned Out From the Pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has stretched on for nearly a year now and many of us are understandably burned out.

.

Here are seven pieces of advice from experts on how to deal with the pandemic-caused fatigue.

1.

Pinpoint the root of what is causing your feeling of burnout and directly address it.

.

2.

Incorporate more feel-good experiences into your life; however big or small.

.

3.

Shake things up by changing some aspects of your daily routine.

.

4.

Remind yourself that the pandemic is temporary by making plans for your pandemic-free future.

5.

Give yourself plenty of time for physical, mental, social and emotional rest.

.

6.

Reintroduce some of your favorite childhood activities.

.

7.

Set up an appointment with a mental health professional