How to Cope When You’re Feeling Burned Out From the Pandemic.
The COVID-19 pandemic has stretched on for nearly a year now and many of us are understandably burned out.
Here are seven pieces of advice from experts on how to deal with the pandemic-caused fatigue.
1.
Pinpoint the root of what is causing your feeling of burnout and directly address it.
2.
Incorporate more feel-good experiences into your life; however big or small.
3.
Shake things up by changing some aspects of your daily routine.
4.
Remind yourself that the pandemic is temporary by making plans for your pandemic-free future.
5.
Give yourself plenty of time for physical, mental, social and emotional rest.
6.
Reintroduce some of your favorite childhood activities.
7.
Set up an appointment with a mental health professional