Cuomo accuser rejects his public apology

The second of three women who have accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual misconduct rejected his public apology on Thursday, a response likely to ratchet up pressure on the embattled Democrat.

The second of three women who have accused him of misconduct rejected his public apology on Thursday.

In an interview with CBS News, Charlotte Bennett repeated her accusation that the governor questioned her about her sex life with what she took as sexual overtones.

The former aide to Cuomo said she did not accept his apology: "It's not an apology.// It's not an issue of my feelings.// It's an issue of his actions.

// The fact is that he was sexually harassing me and he has not apologized for sexually harassing me.

And he can't even use my name." Three women, including Bennett, have come forward to accuse Cuomo of sexually harassing them or making inappropriate remarks.

Two are former aides, and the third met him at a wedding in 2019 during which he allegedly made unwanted advances.

The allegations have prompted calls for Cuomo's resignation, that have even come from prominent Democratic state lawmakers.

Cuomo has denied any misconduct and pledged to cooperate with a review by the state's attorney general.

On Wednesday, he offered a lengthy and sometimes emotional public apology.