Cyprus to let in COVID-vaccinated Brits from May 1

Cyprus will allow British tourists who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 into the country without restrictions from May 1.
Cyprus will let British tourists who have had both COVID vaccination doses into the country without restrictions from 1 May.
