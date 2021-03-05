High-level interaction between India-Sweden reflects strong commitment for deepening multifaceted partnership: MEA

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on March 05, the Secretary (West) in Minister of External Affairs (MEA), Vikas Swarup spoke on India-Sweden virtual summit.

Swarup said, "Regular high-level interactions between the two countries reflect the strong commitment on both sides for deepening the multifaceted partnership." "During the summit, both leaders (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Swedish PM Stefan Lofven) underlined that the long-standing close relations between India and Sweden are based on the shared values of democracy, rule of law, pluralism, equality, freedom of speech and respect for human rights," he added.

"They reaffirmed their strong commitment to work for multilateralism, rules-based international orders, counter-terrorism, peace and security," MEA Secretary (West) further stated.