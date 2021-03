Hancock pleased NHS staff are ‘carved out’ of pay freeze

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he is “very pleased that the NHS staff have been carved out of the pay freeze”.

The government has proposed giving healthcare workers a pay rise of just 1%, whilst other public sector workers such as teachers and police will see their pay frozen this year.

Report by Jonesia.

