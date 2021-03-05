India-EU FTA will be negotiated at aggregate level: Swedish envoy

Sweden Ambassador to India, Klas Molin, on March 06 said that the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the European Union (EU) and India will be negotiated at an aggregate level as per the special mechanism set up during the last summit.

"Trade agreements, as Sweden is member of EU, is negotiated by European Commission.

Talks on for investment and trade, special mechanism was set up during last summit between India and EU so agreements on it will be negotiated at aggregate level," said Molin.

On Mar 05, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual interaction with his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven where the two leaders discussed bilateral ties and called for further cooperation on climate change.