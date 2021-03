Andra Day 'Surprised' At Reaction To Her Performance In 'The United States Vs. Billie Holiday'

Andra Day just made history as the second Black performer to ever win the Best Actress in a Drama honour at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.

While speaking to ET Canada's Keshia Chante, the actress admits she was "surprised" by the praise she received for her performance in "The United States Vs.

Billie Holiday".

Plus, she hopes her award-winning performance will open doors for more diverse storytelling.