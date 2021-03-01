Andra Day Loved Shooting 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' In Canada

After her Golden Globe Best Actress win for her role in "The United States Vs.
Billie Holiday", Andra Day shares with the backstage press what she loved most about shooting in Montreal.
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler just did their damn thing (from two different damn coasts) at the 78th annual Golden Globes on NBC...
The actress is tipped for an Academy Award for her latest performance in The United States Vs Billie Holiday.