Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, March 4, 2021

Top 10 Things The United States Vs. Billie Holiday Got Factually Right & Wrong

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 13:55s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Things The United States Vs. Billie Holiday Got Factually Right & Wrong
Top 10 Things The United States Vs. Billie Holiday Got Factually Right & Wrong

You might be surprised by the things "The United States vs.

Billie Holiday" got factually right and wrong.

You might be surprised by the things "The United States vs.

Billie Holiday" got factually right and wrong.

Our countdown includes Reginald Lord Devine interview, Holiday's Carnegie Hall comeback, Holiday's love affair with Fletcher, and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Bitcoin And Baseball Cards – OpEd

Bitcoin And Baseball Cards – OpEd

Eurasia Review

I saw this piece last week on the soaring price of baseball cards and naturally started thinking about Bitcoin. The article..

You might like

More coverage