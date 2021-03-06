Indian farmers block highway on 100th day of protest

Indian farmers began gathering Saturday to block a six-lane expressway outside New Delhi to mark the 100th day of protests against deregulation of agriculture markets.
Fred Katayama reports.
Tens of thousands of farmers are demonstrating against laws they say benefit large private buyers at their expense.
The Indian government has tightened security in the capital after an unprecedented day of protests by tens of thousands of farmers.