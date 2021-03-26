Indian farmers dance to mark four months of protests

Farmers at a major protest camp in Delhi danced and sang on on Friday, marking four months of a campaign against the opening up of agriculture produce markets to private players.

Protesters had been blocking a highway connecting the capital city with neighboring Uttar Pradesh state, while police erected additional barricades, topped by concertina wire, and hundreds of personnel had been deployed.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been camped on the outskirts of the capital New Delhi since last year, saying new farm laws enacted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government will leave them at the mercy of big corporations.

Several rounds of talks between the government and the farm leaders have failed and there are no new meetings planned for now.