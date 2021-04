Bharat Bandh: Protesting farmers sing and dance at Ghazipur border| Oneindia News

A group of protesters sing and dance at Ghazipur border during the 12-hour 'Bharat Bandh' called by Samyukt Kisan Morcha against Centre's Farm Laws.

As farmers protesting against three contentious agricultural laws hold Bharat Bandh today to mark four months of their agitation at Delhi's borders, rail traffic was affected this morning.

The all-India strike, which began at 6 AM, will continue till 6 PM.

