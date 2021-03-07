'Glad you didn't fall': PM Modi on CM Mamata's scooty ride

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's e-scooty rally and quipped why her scooty took a turn towards Nandigram instead of going to Bhawanipore?

"Some days back, when you (Mamata Banerjee) rode a scooty, everyone was praying that you are not hurt.

It is good that you didn't fall, otherwise, you would have made enemy the state where the scooty was manufactured.

Your (Mamata Banerjee's) scooty took a turn towards Nandigram instead of going to Bhawanipore.

Didi, I wish everyone well and don't want anyone hurt.

But what can I do if the scooty is destined to fall in Nandigram?," said PM Modi during his address at a public rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground on March 07.