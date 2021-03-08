International Women's Day: Women take helm of protest against farm laws at Tikri Border

On International Women's Day, women from Punjab reached Tikri on Delhi-Haryana border on to join the ongoing farmers' protest.

A protestor said, "We urge the Central Government to roll back the three black laws." Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.