Hundreds of women in the north Indian city of Jind gathered on International Women's Day (March 8) to protest against the controversial three farm law.

The protesting women said they chose to mark International Women's Day by marching from Jind to Delhi in protest of the new laws.

They are joined by thousands of women from across north India all congregating at several pre-arranged protest sites in Delhi.