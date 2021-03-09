Protestors in Mexico turn violent as tension against President Andrés Manuel López Obrador escalates

Thousands of women marched in Mexico City, Mexico, on Monday (March 8) to mark International Women’s Day, focusing the spotlight on President López Obrador’s contradictions.

Thousands of women marched in Mexico City, Mexico, on Monday (March 8) to mark International Women’s Day, focusing the spotlight on President López Obrador’s contradictions.

The government placed tall steel anti-riot barricades in front of the National Palace, and activists quickly adorned the structures with flowers and the names of female murder victims. Officers fired pepper spray after the protesters attempted to tear down the barricades surrounding the National Palace.