Protestors marked the names of all female victims on the National Palace of Mexico wall in honor of International Women's Day

Protestors Mexico wrote names of all female victims on the National Palace of Mexico wall in honor of International Women's Day on Monday (March 8).

According to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the wall, about 3 meters high, was installed to prevent provocations, infiltrations, and attacks on the National Palace, which serves as the office and Presidential home of Mexico.

Members of the federal government called it a "wall of peace," but feminist groups and opponents of the president considered it an obstacle to the right to protest.

As a sign of discontent, this Saturday night a group of women turned that "wall of peace" into what they now call a "wall of memory." In white letters, the protesters wrote the names of hundreds of women "Victims of Femicide," as reading on top of the fence.

"DO NOT FORGET YOUR NAMES, LORD PRESIDENT," Las Brujas del Mar, one of the feminist groups that support the initiative, posted on Twitter.

"There is no way to silence the just claims of women, no matter how hard they try," they added in their account.

For her part, the feminist lawyer Patricia Olamendi, who works on equality issues, published a photo of the fence accompanied by the message "Are they so afraid of us?" Other voices also expressed their criticism because they consider that the government protects historical buildings better than women.

This Sunday, President López Obrador published a video in which he responded to the controversy.

"It is not for fear of women, it is for precaution," said the president referring to the installation.

"I am not against feminism, I am against corruption, manipulation, authoritarianism," says López Obrador in the video.

"I am not a sexist, I am in favor of women's rights and I am in favor of equality."