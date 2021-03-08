International Women's Day: Thousands urge end to violence in Turkey Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 05:52s 08 Mar 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

International Women's Day: Thousands urge end to violence in Turkey Thousands of people joined an International Women’s Day march in central Istanbul on Monday (March 8) to denounce violence against women.

Thousands of people joined an International Women’s Day march in central Istanbul on Monday (March 8) to denounce violence against women. Amid a strong police presence, protesters carried signs, clapped and waved flags demanding greater freedoms for women.