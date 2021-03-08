Thousands of people joined an International Women’s Day march in central Istanbul on Monday (March 8) to denounce violence against women.
International Women's Day: Thousands urge end to violence in Turkey
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 05:52s 0 shares 1 views
Thousands of people joined an International Women’s Day march in central Istanbul on Monday (March 8) to denounce violence against women.
Amid a strong police presence, protesters carried signs, clapped and waved flags demanding greater freedoms for women.