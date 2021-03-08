Fans break lockdown as Rangers clinch first title since 2011

Glasgow Rangers are Scottish champions to deny arch-rivals Celtic a record ten in a row titlel.
Video source: INSTAGRAM @billyaitkenn
Rangers fans in Northern Ireland were in party mode yesterday after the club reclaimed the Scottish Premiership title for the first..
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has condemned the “infuriating” and “disgraceful” gathering of Rangers fans..