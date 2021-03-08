All-women team handles Air Traffic at Delhi airport on International Women's Day

Women have not just broken into fields once dominated by men but are excelling in it consistently.

On the International Women's Day an all-women team handled Air Traffic operations at the country's busiest Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital.

The women team manned the entire ATC of Delhi Flight Information Region.

It includes control tower, apparel control and en-route control.

The ATC tower at Delhi airport is capable of handling more than 1,200 flights per day with a peak hour handling capacity of 75 flights.

The Airports Authority of India in recent years has encouraged women to take the challenging job of managing air traffic.

The participation of women as Air Traffic Controllers has been increasing with every subsequent batch of trainees because of the safe and professional environment that they experience while achieving career progression.