Teachers at no higher risk than other workers, minister says

Children's Minister Vicky Ford says the government has been looking "really closely" at the risk of teachers catching Covid once they return to classrooms this week.

However, it found they were at no greater risk than other key workers, and would not be prioritised for the vaccine.

Report by Alibhaiz.

