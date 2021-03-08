Have written letter to BCCI: Punjab CM on IPL excluding Mohali as match venue

On being asked about IPL excluding Mohali as match venue in the upcoming season, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said, "I have written to them (BCCI) saying if they can have a match in Mumbai, which has had 9,000 cases per day, then what's wrong with Mohali.

We will take the necessary precautions." He also spoke three farm laws and said, "Government of India has to take these laws." IPL 14 will start from April 09, 2021 in Chennai between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).