Demonstrators gathered outside the courthouse in Dakar on Monday (March 9) as opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was granted bail.

Footage filmed by @Sim_Youssoupha shows the large crowd outside the court.

Sonko's arrest prompted several days of protests and violence.