Apple Is Discontinuing the iMac Pro

Apple told CNN Business that consumers can still purchase the computers for a limited time.

But once inventory runs out, the iMac Pro will no longer be available to purchase.

The all-in-one machine was once referred to as "the most powerful Mac ever," .

But it hasn't recieved any significant updates in the past few years.

According to Apple, the 27-inch iMac is the most popular among consumers.

For those who require more power, Apple suggests the Mac Pro tower, which surpasses the iMac Pro's capabilities