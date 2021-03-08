Apple Is Discontinuing the iMac Pro.
Apple told CNN Business that consumers can still purchase the computers for a limited time.
But once inventory runs out, the iMac Pro will no longer be available to purchase.
The all-in-one machine was once referred to as "the most powerful Mac ever," .
But it hasn't recieved any significant updates in the past few years.
According to Apple, the 27-inch iMac is the most popular among consumers.
For those who require more power, Apple suggests the Mac Pro tower, which surpasses the iMac Pro's capabilities