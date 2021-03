COVID relief package goes to House after approval by Senate

The latest COVID relief package heads back to the House after passing in the Senate over the weekend.

LIFE IS UNACCEPTABLE."THE LATEST COVID RELIEF PACKAGEHEADS BACK TO THE HOUSE--AFTER PASSING IN THE SENATE OVERTHE WEEKEND.SENATORS PASSED THE BILL EARLYSATURDAY MORNING--ITS GOING BACK TO THE HOUSESINCE SOME CHANGES WERE MADE TOTHE PROPOSAL.A VOTE IS EXPECTED TOMORROW.IF APPROVED AND SIGNED INTO LAWBY PRESIDENT BIDEN--ANOTHER ROUND OF STIMULUS CHECKSWILL START GOING OUT TO