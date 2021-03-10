Congress approves 1.9 trillion dollar Covid relief package

The US Congress has approved a 1.9 trillion dollar (£1.3 trillion) Covid-19 relief Bill.The House gave final congressional approval to the sweeping package by a near party line 220-211 vote seven weeks after Joe Biden entered the White House and four days after the Senate passed the Bill without a single Republican vote.Republican lawmakers opposed the package as bloated, crammed with liberal policies and not taking heed of signs the pandemic crisis is easing.