New slug species that cuts off heads to grow new bodies

Researchers have discovered two species of sea slugs that can cut off their own heads and then grow new bodies.

DURING THE SAME MONTH LAST YEAR.CREEPY, COOL, GROSS -- OR ALLTHREE?RESEARCHERS DISCOVERED TWOSPECIES OF SEA SLUGS THAT CANCUT OFF THEIR OWN HEADS--- ANDTHEN GROW NEW BODIES.A STUDY PUBLISHED TODAY IN’CURRENT BIOLOGY’ CAME OUT WITHDISCOVERY.ABOUT A THIRD OF ONE OF THE SLUGSPECIES THE RESEARCHERS STUDIEDSTARTED TO SELF-DECAPITATE LESSTHAN A YEAR AFTER HATCHING.AFTER 20 DAYS, THOSE SLUGS HADREGENERATED THEIR ENTIRE BODIES.BUT RIGHT NOW - ITS NOT REALLYCLEAR WHY