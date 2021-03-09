Study suggests sea slugs sever their own heads and regenerate new bodies

Some animals can regenerate a tail or a limb, but researchers have now discovered two species of sea slug that can grow a whole new body complete with heart and other internal organs.Scientists happened upon the discovery while observing the animals for other studies.An individual creature was seen moving around without its body, and one was even seen doing this twice.The head, separated from the heart and body, moved on its own immediately after the separation, and within days the wound at the back of the head closed.