Now.

Today's top stories aweather from News five spoHospital.

Now here's a loostories.

Hello, everybody.today.

The families of twohave been missing for fiveto find them friends, famisearch Sunday for anythingthem to the whereabouts ofNathan Arana.

The pair seevideo shows, the two leaviaccording to investigatorshave come up short in Lorrstill unsure just what hap20 year old more than onewith information on theirasked to call the LorraineTwo Indians players are betheir teammates after violBaseball's Covid 19 protocand Fran Mill.

Reez told tout to dinner after a spriin Arizona, and the team ssent home and did not haveon word from the MLB aboutcan return to the team.

Ththe team has had to deal wviolations and the secondNegotiations are continuinMetropolitan School DistriTeachers Union over the relearning.

Originally, someto return to the buildingsfor a small number of studlater this week.

However,union voted to stay out ofand more safety measures icome back.

But the districalready enough measures inThey tweeted phase one ofis still on schedule thiscalendar says remote learnon Monday, Tuesday and WedThen Thursday is in personcertain special needs studis the first day of in perlet's check on the weatherwell, the winter chill hannight, all the way down toI think clouds get a littlas a warm front lips northout of slim shot at a fewfor your Monday morning, bof Monday will be dry withmix.

Grab the coats for thcan likely take them off btemperatures will be rightSo a huge warm up for yourair sticks around for Tuesinto Thursday, still closebe great weather for the oa plan to go to one of thehiking, some biking.

PerfeMonday, Tuesday and Wednesthough rain showers will blikely on Thursday, alongand Friday still some spotthose temperatures start t