Uttarakahnd Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat resigns, who will take charge? | Oneindia News

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has resigned ahead of polls next year.

He had met with the BJP leadership yesterday in Delhi.Rawat handed in his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya a short while ago.

One of his ministers, Dhan Singh Rawat, is ahead in the race to replace him as Chief Minister.

Many MLAs reportedly told the leadership that the BJP does not stand a chance of being re-elected under Rawat's leadership.

