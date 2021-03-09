Uttarakhand Chief Minister resigns, the next CM to be picked tomorrow| Oneindia News

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has resigned ahead of polls next year.

Devendra Fadnavis demanding the arrest of a Mumbai Police officer in the Ambani Bomb Scare case.

In a setback to the AIADMK-BJP combine in Tamil Nadu, actor Vijayakanth's DMDK has walked out of the alliance.

The government has issued a medical circular stating that pilots and airline crew would be temporarily deemed unfit for flying immediately after being vaccinated for Covid-19.

Launching a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party at an election rally in Nandigram on Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took on the rival party declaring herself a Hindu girl.

