Watch | Tirath Singh Rawat sworn-in as Uttarakhand CM: All you need to know

BJP MP Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn-in as chief minister of Uttarakhand on Wednesday.

This comes a day after Trivendra Singh Rawat tendered his resignation from the post.

Tirath Singh Rawat was administered the oath by Governor Baby Rani Maurya at the Raj Bhavan.

He was ‘unanimously’ chosen as the CM following a BJP legislature party meet.

Tirath Rawat, a Lok Sabha MP from Garhwal, was also a former state BJP president.

His predecessor to the post, Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned after several Uttarakhand BJP MLAs questioned his ‘style of governance.’ Assembly elections are likely to take place in Uttarakhand early next year.

In 2017 polls, BJP won 57 out of the state’s 69 seats, increasing its tally by 26.

Congress, meanwhile, slumped from 32 to 11 in the state assembly elections.