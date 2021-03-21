'India was America's slave for 200 years': Uttarakhand CM's 'slip of tongue'

After the 'ripped jeans' comment, newly-appointed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has once again made news.

In what could be seen as a 'slip of tongue', Rawat said India was America's slave for 200 years.

During an event in Ramnagar, CM Rawat was comparing India's fight against COVID-19 with other countries like America and Italy.

Talking about America he said, "India was America's slave for 200 years; that country lost its balance and reported more that 2.75 lakh deaths due to COVID-19."