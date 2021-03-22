Uttarakhand CM stokes another controversy, raises eyebrows with this remark| Oneindia News

Days after triggering controversy with his remarks on women wearing ripped jeans, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Sunday stoked another row, saying people should have produced more children to get extra ration during the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing an event in Nainital's Ramnagar, CM Tirath Singh Rawat said those with less children in their family got less government ration during coronavirus-induced lockdown in comparison to those with 20 children.

