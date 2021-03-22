Anil Deshmukh Corruption row: NCP says 'no need for resignation'| Oneindia News

The BJP on Monday demanded the imposition of the President's rule in Maharashtra.

India and Pakistan will hold a meeting in Delhi to discuss the Indus water sharing issue on March 23-24.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Sunday stoked another row, saying people should have produced more children to get extra ration during the coronavirus pandemic.

India continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic with a sudden surge in Covid cases.

Amazon gets a court notice.

#Covid19 #AnilDeshmukh #TirathSinghRawat