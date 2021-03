Anil Deshmukh faces corruption allegations, Sharad Pawar summons NCP ministers| Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that 'doosri baar, BJP sarkar' has been decided in Assam.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday summoned senior ministers and leaders to Delhi to discuss the allegations of corruption levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has sought the resignation of state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

India has added 43,846 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, setting another highest daily-high in nearly four months.

Thousands of people in Sydney's outer suburbs were ordered to evacuate on Sunday, as Australia's east coast was hit by record rainfall and widespread flooding.

