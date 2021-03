Mumbai 'letter bomb': Sharad Pawar reacts amid pressure, BJP cites old report

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar reacted to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's letter accusing Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of encouraging extortion.

Pawar, whose party Deshmukh is a part of, called the allegations serious.

Meanwhile, ex-Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis pointed to an earlier report of ex-DGP Subodh Jaiswal alleging corruption in the Home department.

