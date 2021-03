After 'ripped jeans', CM Rawat makes '2 vs 20 children' remark

During an event in Ramnagar, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat committed another blunder when he spoke on the ration given to families depending on their family size.

CM Rawat said, "Every household received per unit ration, those who had 2 children received 10 kg while who had 20 received quintal.

People were jealous of each other in this scenario also.

When there was time, you reproduced only 2 children so who is at fault in this.

Why be jealous."