Mumbai's encounter specialist transferred after murder accusation | Oneindia News

The Maharashtra government transferred Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze from the Mumbai crime branch after Vimla Hiren accused him of playing a role in her husband Mansukh Hiren’s murder; Tirath Singh Rawat will take over as the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, with just a year to the state election, after the resignation on Tuesday of Trivendra Singh Rawat.

