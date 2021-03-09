Daily Dividend Report: MDT,MRVL,PNM,EGP,SUI,PGR

This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend announcement made by the company in May 2020.

The board of directors of Medtronic on Friday, March 5, 2021, approved the fiscal year 2021 fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.58 per ordinary share, representing a 7.4 percent increase over the prior year.

This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend announcement made by the company in May 2020.

Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 43 consecutive years.

The dividend is payable on April 16, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 26, 2021.

Marvell Technology Group, today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on April 28, 2021 to shareholders of record as of April 9, 2021.

At its regular meeting held today, the Board of Directors of PNM Resources declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.3275 per share on the company's common stock.

The dividend is payable May 14, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business April 30, 2021.

EastGroup Properties announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.79 per share payable on April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record of Common Stock on March 31, 2021.

This dividend is the 165th consecutive quarterly distribution to EastGroup's shareholders and represents an annualized dividend rate of $3.16 per share.

EastGroup has increased or maintained its dividend for 28 consecutive years.

The Company has increased it 25 years over that period, including increases in each of the last nine years.

Sun Communities, a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle resorts and marinas, today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.83 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2021.

The distribution is payable April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2021.

The Board of Directors of The Progressive today declared a $0.10 per common share dividend, payable April 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 7, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of April 6, 2021.